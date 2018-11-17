11 arrested at DUI checkpoint in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO — A DUI checkpoint in the Mission Bay area of San Diego netted 11 arrests, police announced Saturday.

The checkpoint was located at 4200 Mission Bay Drive and operated between 11 p.m. Friday and 2:55 a.m, according to Officer Mark McCullough of the San Diego Police Department.

More than 2,100 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, 981 vehicles were screened, 12 drivers were evaluated and 11 were arrested on suspicion of DUI, McCullough said.

A total of nine vehicles were impounded and one other citation was issued, McCullough said. It was unclear what the citation was for.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, other expenses that can exceed $10,000, he said.