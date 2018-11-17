10 things to do while kids are out of school for holidays

SAN DIEGO – The holiday season is here and for many parents — their children are out of school. Good thing there are fun activities and seasonal events planned around San Diego.

Here’s a guide to 10 things families can do while kids are out of school:

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas in Balboa Park

November – December 24

Old Globe Theatre

1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego

The performance is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Back for its 20th incredible year, the family favorite features the songs “This Time of Year,” “Santa for a Day,” and “Fah Who Doraze,” the delightful carol from the popular animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Celebrate the holidays as the Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into the snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Who-hash.

Ice Rink and Shopping at Viejas Casino

November – January 6, daily, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. (3 p.m. on weekends)

Viejas Casino and Resort

5000 Willows Road, Alpine

Celebrate the sights and sounds of the holidays. We deck our halls (and grounds) with holiday lights, entertainment, and a seasonal water show. Visit Viejas Casino & Resort and enjoy Southern California’s largest outdoor ice rink throughout the season!

Belmont Park’s Fall Fest

November 23 – 25, 5 p.m. to close

Belmont Park

3146 Mission Boulevard, Mission Beach

Fall Fest continues with fall fun for all ages. As part of the season of giving, Belmont Park has partnered with the San Diego Food Bank by offering a free ride with a donation of 5 canned food items. There will also be fun activities like pie eating contests 18+ Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and free entertainment throughout the month.

Julian’s Country Celebration and Tree Lighting



Saturday, November 24, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Julian’s Pioneer Park

2811 Washington St, Julian

Julian kicks off the holiday season with the annual lighting of the town’s huge living Christmas tree, presented by the Julian Merchants Association. This is a popular event, drawing hundreds of visitors who gather at Pioneer Park to watch the lighting and visit with Santa.

Jump Around at Rockin’ Tots Trampoline in Mira Mesa

Wednesday, November 28, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park

8190 Miralani Dr, San Diego, CA 92121

Kids climbing the walls? Then take them to jump on the trampolines. These two-hour sessions are reserved for kids ages 6 and under, so little ones can stay safe. Perks other than taking home a tuckered out tot who’s ready for a nap: air-conditioning and gourmet coffee. Note: Participants must wear reusable ROCKIN’ SOCKS that cost $3. No outside socks are allowed within the Rockin’ Jump San Diego indoor trampoline park.

Fall Camps and Makerspace at New Children’s Museum

November 19 – 21, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

New Children’s Museum

200 West Island Avenue, San Diego

Our day camps combine hands-on arts activities with creative games and playtime in the Museum park and installations. You can drop in for just one day, or join us to think, play, and create all week! Our Fall Camps will take place November 19-21 and our Winter Camps will take place December 21, 26-28, 31 and January 2-4.

Seas ‘n’ Greetings at Birch Aquarium

December 1 – 31, daily 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Birch Aquarium

2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla

The magic of the holidays meets the magic of the underwater world at Birch Aquarium during Seas ‘n’ Greetings, a month-long holiday celebration featuring SEAsonal activities for the whole family. Birch Aquarium is transformed into a holiday wonderland. Deck the Hall (of Fishes) and get into the holiday spirit every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and check the schedule for special appearances by Scuba Santa as well as themed animal encounters, a scavenger hunt, and fun photo opportunities.

Ice Rink in Liberty Station

November 30, 5 p.m. (Tree lighting)

NTC North Promenade

2875 Dewey Road, San Diego

Celebrate the season at Liberty Station’s Annual Tree Lighting & Holiday Festivities in the North Promenade. The community is invited to enjoy the holiday magic with an 88-foot Norfolk pine tree lighting, a Holiday Marketplace with local vendors, Christmas carolers, pictures with Santa! On November 30, live entertainment will kick off the evening at 5 p.m., and at 6:15 p.m., the tree lighting ceremony will commence as a patient family of Rady Children’s Hospital lights the towering Christmas tree from top to bottom. Peruse the Holiday Marketplace for holiday goodies, gifts and more in the Central Promenade, before the outdoor viewing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Ice skating at Rady Children’s Ice Rink at Liberty Station will be open the whole evening for families and the community to enjoy.

Holiday by the Bay



November 21 – January 5, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Hilton San Diego Bayfront

1 Park Boulevard, San Diego

Slide into the season at San Diego’s exclusive waterfront holiday adventure park – Holiday by the Bay. Hilton San Diego Bayfront’s newly re-imagined holiday tradition features an exhilarating two-story 100-foot ice tubing slide, iceberg bumper cars, an hourly interactive dynamic light show and much more!

Tree Lighting in Little Italy

Piazza della Famiglia

India Street & W Date Street, San Diego

The kickoff of the holiday season at the Little Italy Association’s 20th Annual Little Italy Tree Lighting and Christmas Village. Family, friends and neighbors will experience the holiday joy at the family-friendly event and enjoy the neighborhood’s festive décor—including two Christmas trees, seasonal vendors, live music and entertainment, horse carriage rides, holiday treats, a tree lighting, a visit from Santa and more! The streets of Little Italy will be filled with twinkling lights, 10-foot tall nutcrackers on street corners, Christmas carolers and more! The neighborhood’s two Christmas trees this year are a 25-foot tower of more than 1,100 beautiful Poinsettias, located in the center of Piazza Basilone and a permanent 20-foot tall live tree in the Piazza della Famiglia.