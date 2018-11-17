10 things to do while kids are out of school for holidays

SAN DIEGO – The holiday season is here and for many parents — their children are out of school. Good thing there are fun activities and seasonal events planned around San Diego.
Here’s a guide to 10 things families can do while kids are out of school:
Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas in Balboa Park
November – December 24
Old Globe Theatre
1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego
The performance is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Back for its 20th incredible year, the family favorite features the songs “This Time of Year,” “Santa for a Day,” and “Fah Who Doraze,” the delightful carol from the popular animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Celebrate the holidays as the Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into the snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Who-hash.
Ice Rink and Shopping at Viejas Casino
November – January 6, daily, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. (3 p.m. on weekends)
Viejas Casino and Resort
5000 Willows Road, Alpine
Celebrate the sights and sounds of the holidays. We deck our halls (and grounds) with holiday lights, entertainment, and a seasonal water show. Visit Viejas Casino & Resort and enjoy Southern California’s largest outdoor ice rink throughout the season!
Belmont Park’s Fall Fest
November 23 – 25, 5 p.m. to close
Belmont Park
3146 Mission Boulevard, Mission Beach
Fall Fest continues with fall fun for all ages. As part of the season of giving, Belmont Park has partnered with the San Diego Food Bank by offering a free ride with a donation of 5 canned food items. There will also be fun activities like pie eating contests 18+ Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and free entertainment throughout the month.
Julian’s Country Celebration and Tree Lighting
Saturday, November 24, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Julian’s Pioneer Park
2811 Washington St, Julian
Julian kicks off the holiday season with the annual lighting of the town’s huge living Christmas tree, presented by the Julian Merchants Association. This is a popular event, drawing hundreds of visitors who gather at Pioneer Park to watch the lighting and visit with Santa.
Jump Around at Rockin’ Tots Trampoline in Mira Mesa
Wednesday, November 28, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park
8190 Miralani Dr, San Diego, CA 92121
Kids climbing the walls? Then take them to jump on the trampolines. These two-hour sessions are reserved for kids ages 6 and under, so little ones can stay safe. Perks other than taking home a tuckered out tot who’s ready for a nap: air-conditioning and gourmet coffee. Note: Participants must wear reusable ROCKIN’ SOCKS that cost $3. No outside socks are allowed within the Rockin’ Jump San Diego indoor trampoline park.
Fall Camps and Makerspace at New Children’s Museum
November 19 – 21, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
New Children’s Museum
200 West Island Avenue, San Diego
Our day camps combine hands-on arts activities with creative games and playtime in the Museum park and installations. You can drop in for just one day, or join us to think, play, and create all week! Our Fall Camps will take place November 19-21 and our Winter Camps will take place December 21, 26-28, 31 and January 2-4.
Seas ‘n’ Greetings at Birch Aquarium
December 1 – 31, daily 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Birch Aquarium
2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla
The magic of the holidays meets the magic of the underwater world at Birch Aquarium during Seas ‘n’ Greetings, a month-long holiday celebration featuring SEAsonal activities for the whole family. Birch Aquarium is transformed into a holiday wonderland. Deck the Hall (of Fishes) and get into the holiday spirit every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and check the schedule for special appearances by Scuba Santa as well as themed animal encounters, a scavenger hunt, and fun photo opportunities.
Ice Rink in Liberty Station
Holiday by the Bay
November 21 – January 5, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Hilton San Diego Bayfront
1 Park Boulevard, San Diego
Slide into the season at San Diego’s exclusive waterfront holiday adventure park – Holiday by the Bay. Hilton San Diego Bayfront’s newly re-imagined holiday tradition features an exhilarating two-story 100-foot ice tubing slide, iceberg bumper cars, an hourly interactive dynamic light show and much more!
Tree Lighting in Little Italy
The kickoff of the holiday season at the Little Italy Association’s 20th Annual Little Italy Tree Lighting and Christmas Village. Family, friends and neighbors will experience the holiday joy at the family-friendly event and enjoy the neighborhood’s festive décor—including two Christmas trees, seasonal vendors, live music and entertainment, horse carriage rides, holiday treats, a tree lighting, a visit from Santa and more! The streets of Little Italy will be filled with twinkling lights, 10-foot tall nutcrackers on street corners, Christmas carolers and more! The neighborhood’s two Christmas trees this year are a 25-foot tower of more than 1,100 beautiful Poinsettias, located in the center of Piazza Basilone and a permanent 20-foot tall live tree in the Piazza della Famiglia.