Threatening message found in college bathroom

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — MiraCosta College police are investigating after a threatening message targeting black people was found in a campus bathroom.

The message was found Thursday afternoon in a men’s bathroom stall on the second floor of the Oceanside Campus library and was reported to authorities as a hate crime.

College police are investigating and have increased their presence on all MiraCosta College campuses. Anyone with information about who wrote the message or possible witnesses are asked to call college police at 760-795-6640.