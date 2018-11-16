Southern Californians expected to travel in near record numbers for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Experts believe a near record number of people will be traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

According to officials at the San Diego International Airport, the Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving will be their busiest days.

An estimated 4.2 million Southern Californians will be leaving town for the holiday -- the busiest since 2005, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

FOX 5 spoke to some travelers who shared their tips on how to beat the rush.

"Make sure you check your itinerary, check the weather and check for any delays," said one traveler.

Airport officials also say that you should get to the airport an extra hour or so early before your flight.