San Diego sees slight uptick in unemployment

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County’s unadjusted unemployment rate rose slightly in October, although total nonfarm employment increased by more than 10,000 jobs, the California Employment Development Department announced Friday.

The county unemployment rate ticked up from an adjusted 3.2 percent in September to 3.3 percent in October, but is down from 3.6 percent in October 2017.

Total nonfarm employment increased in October by about 10,700 jobs, while agricultural jobs decreased by 300 month-over-month. Nonfarm employment now totals 1,492,100.

Government jobs paced all other industries in monthly job growth, adding 7,200 jobs from September to October. According to EDD data, 3,700 government jobs were state education-related while San Diego County local government added 3,500 jobs. The professional and business services industry also added 3,000 jobs.

The leisure and hospitality and construction industries suffered the biggest drops in month-over-month employment. Leisure and hospitality jobs fell by 1,200 while the construction industry shed 1,900 jobs.

Year-over-year job data showed increases for nonfarm and agricultural employment. Nonfarm job growth totaled 26,000 jobs, roughly 1.8 percent, while farm employment ticked up by 100 jobs. The professional and business services industry added 16,400 jobs over the course of the year, the most of any nonfarm industry.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for California was 4.1 percent in October, the same rate as September but below the 4.5 percent rate from October 2017. The comparable estimates for the nation were 3.7 percent in October, 3.7 percent in September and 4.1 percent in October 2017.