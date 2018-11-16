San Diego cafe collects burlap bags for wildfire relief efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO --A Barrio Logan cafe collected burlap bags Friday for a cause.

Cafe Moto Roaster posted to their social media pages, including Twitter, encouraging all coffee roasters across San Diego to donate their bags. "If you're roasting coffee in San Diego and have empty burlap bags, please donate them to the LA area fires. We are working with other #SD coffee people to pull our resources. The bags are going to be used in high burn areas to help prevent mudslides due to a lack of vegetation."

The bags would be sent to Los Angeles to help firefighters with the Hill and Woolsey fires.

By Friday afternoon, the Hill Fire was 100 percent contained at 4, 531 acres and the Woolsey Fire was 69 percent contained at 98, 362 acres.