One seriously injured in two car crash in Carmel Mountain

SAN DIEGO – Two people were seriously injured when an SUV ran a red light and collided with a car at an intersection in the Carmel Mountain area, police said Friday.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highland Ranch Road and Ted Williams Parkway, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 27-year-old man with a passenger in a 2018 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Ted Williams Parkway when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Highland Ranch Road and was struck by a 2012 Hyundai Veracruz SUV that ran a red light traveling westbound on Ted Williams Parkway, Heims said.

A 55-year-old passenger in the Hyundai was transported to a hospital with major internal injuries, Heims said. The gender of the victim was not immediately disclosed.

The driver of the Toyota complained of pain and his passenger suffered a broken arm, Heims said.

One other passenger in the Hyundai suffered cuts and a third passenger was uninjured, Heims said.

Traffic division officers were investigating the crash.