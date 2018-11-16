Former Camp Pendleton Marine stabbed in Carlsbad Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- A former Camp Pendleton Marine was stabbed in Carlsbad Village Sunday morning.

His mother contacted FOX 5 and said her son was attacked as he was leaving Hennessey’s Tavern.

The former Marine was apparently celebrating at the bar with his fellow Marine friends. When he left the bar to walk home, someone jumped out and stabbed him. His mother said he was able to grab the knife, defend himself and ultimately save his own life.

Carlsbad police said they were called to the tavern at 12:32 a.m. to reports of a stabbing in the 600 block of Carlsbad Village Drive. Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect, later identified as 28-year old Sean Gorman.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he had two surgeries. He’s expected to be OK.

Gorman is being held in the Vista Detention Facility. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.