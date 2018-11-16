East Coast snowstorm causes San Diego travel headaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diegans traveling ahead of the holidays had a long day Thursday due to the snow storm hammering the East Coast.

Several people at the San Diego International Airport were tired after experiencing flight delays.

Several San Diego-bound flights from New York and Philadelphia were delayed. Another flight was canceled from New Jersey.

"I understand the weather and a lot of people's plans were probably ruined, but it was frustrating," said traveler Jane Kim.

Molly McCary flew home to San Diego from New York. She said she didn't mind the delay.

"I never seen snow like that so it was exciting, but also pretty intense," said McCary.

