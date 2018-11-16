Deputies involved in deadly Alpine shooting ID’d

ALPINE, Calif. — Authorities Friday publicly identified a trio of sheriff’s personnel who opened fire on an Alpine man, killing him, when he allegedly charged them with a knife in his hand outside his apartment.

Sgt. Chris Katra and Deputies Sean McGillicuddy and Kevin Nulton were investigating a report of a man yelling and threatening to kill someone in the 2600 block of Alpine Boulevard when they got into the deadly confrontation with 31-year-old Daniel Ayala about 3 p.m. Monday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Ayala died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

It was unclear what prompted Ayala’s alleged threatening actions. His preschooler son was in their nearby residence at the time of the fatal encounter, Lt. Michael Blevins said.

Katra has been employed by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department for 18 years, McGillicuddy for 12 years and Nulton for 10 years.