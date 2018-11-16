3-Day, 60-mile cancer walk kicks off in Del Mar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL MAR, Calif. - The Susan G. Komen three-day, a 60-mile walk to support breast cancer research and programs, kicked off Friday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The event is one of seven scheduled by the nonprofit this year and one of two on the West Coast. Each year, participants across the country commit to raise a minimum of $2,300 to support the Komen organization's efforts and walk an average of 20 miles per day for three consecutive days, according to the foundation.

The 2,200 walkers in San Diego last year raised $6.5 million dollars.

Walkers this year began their journey at the fairgrounds at 6:30 a.m. and will continue to Torrey Pines State Beach, La Jolla Cove, Kellogg Park and through Bird Rock before spending Friday evening at Crown Point Shores on Mission Bay.

One of several cheering stations will be set up at the Taylor Branch Library in Pacific Beach along Cass Street from 12:15 to 4:40 p.m.

Walkers will continue Saturday morning through Ocean Beach, Mission Bay Park, Tecolote Shores and De Anza Cove Park.

The route on Sunday winds through Old Town, Mission Hills, Hillcrest and Balboa Park. A closing ceremony will take place Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Waterfront Park in Downtown.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women in the U.S. It's the most common form of death from cancer among Hispanic women and the second-most common among women of other races, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2015, 246,476 women and 2,289 men in the U.S. were diagnosed with the disease.

That year, 41,523 women and 463 men died from breast cancer, according to the CDC.