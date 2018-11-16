14-year-old arrested in deadly Vista shooting

VISTA, Calif. — A 14-year-old Vista resident was behind bars Friday on suspicion of gunning down a young man last week near Vista Transit Center.

Homicide detectives arrested the boy in connection with the death of Jonathan Ruiz, 20, according to sheriff’s officials. He was booked into the Kearny Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of murder.

On Tuesday, homicide detectives also arrested 19-year-old Issac Martinez and booked him into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder. He was being held without bail.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 2:30 p.m. Nov. 4 found Ruiz gravely wounded on a dirt path off the 200 block of Olive Avenue in Vista, Lt. Michael Blevins said. Medics took the Vista resident to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Witnesses described seeing two teenage boys or young men running away from the transit center following the shooting, Blevins said.

Officials have not revealed a possible motive in the case or disclosed what led investigators to identify Martinez as a suspect in the slaying.