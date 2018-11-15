Trial ordered for ex-NFL player accused of rape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. – Ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. will go to trial on charges of raping three women, a judge decided Thursday.

Winslow is accused of raping two women in Encinitas earlier this year and raping an unconscious 17-year-old girl in 2003. He is charged with felony counts of kidnapping , forcible rape and rape of an unconscious person.

Winslow’s trial will begin on March 19. The 35-year-old son of former San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow is also charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure and trespassing. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.