Scripps Health sends team of nurses to help NorCal fire victims

SAN DIEGO — Scripps Health Thursday announced that five nurses were sent to Northern California to provide medical care for victims and evacuees of the Camp Fire.

The nurses are members of the Scripps Medical Response Team and will work at an evacuation center in Chico during their week-long deployment. The California Emergency Medical Services Authority requested that Scripps send medical responders and will oversee the nurses, swearing them in as state disaster service workers.

Scripps Health medical responders have also been deployed to the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina, Haiti after the 2010 earthquake and Nepal after the 2015 earthquake.

“Beyond the humanitarian reasons for responding to disasters in other areas, the experience gained is invaluable training for emergencies closer to home,” Scripps Health President and CEO Chris Van Gorder said.

Van Gorder expects to join the team members in Chico next week. Scripps Health has more medical responders on stand-by who would deploy after Thanksgiving if the state requests them.