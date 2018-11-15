San Diego to get a nonstop roundtrip to Paris — for one day

SAN DIEGO – San Diegans hankering for a stroll down the Champs-Élysées or a cruise down the Seine can take advantage of a rare nonstop roundtrip flight to Paris later this month, but for one time only.

Thanks to the American Society of Hematology, which is holding its annual meeting here later this month, Air France will be flying nonstop between San Diego and Paris between Nov. 29 and Dec. 4, according to San Diego Union-Tribune.

While the primary purpose of the flights are to accommodate overseas travelers coming from France to San Diego for the annual meeting, locals can also book their own Paris getaway, departing Thursday evening, Nov. 29 and returning on the afternoon of Dec. 4.

The roundtrip fare, as of Wednesday, was about $2,100. The flights are bookable on airfrance.com or delta.com.