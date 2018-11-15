San Diego City College hosts annual binational border issues conference

SAN DIEGO – San Diego City College will host the seventh annual Binational Conference on Border Issues Thursday, focusing on forms of resistance emanating from border communities.

Conference attendees discuss some of the most pressing border issues and realities with a social justice perspective. The conference has attracted scholars, researchers, educators and other community members from both Mexico and the United States in past years. Research from the Journal of Transborder Studies is also presented at the conference to binational and bilingual audiences each year.

After the conference’s conclusion, City College will host the opening of an art exhibition titled “Desde Mas Aca,” or More From Here. The exhibition features works from 18 individual artists and art collectives that work along the U.S.-Mexico border. City College will display the exhibition through Dec. 18.

The Binational Conference on Border Issues will run throughout the day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the art exhibit opening at 6 p.m. Conference panels and discussions will take place in City College’s Math and Science Building at 1046 16th St. Residents can visit binationalconferencia.org to view the conference program.