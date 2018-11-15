Roy Clark, ‘Hee Haw’ host, dies at 85

TULSA, Okla. – Country star Roy Clark, the legendary singer and guitar player who headlined the cornpone TV show “Hee Haw” for nearly a quarter century has died. He was 85.

A rep for the singer told Fox News Clark died on Thursday at his Tulsa, Okla., home due to complications from pneumonia.

Clark was “Hee Haw” host or co-host for its entire 24-year run, with Buck Owens his best-known co-host. The country music and comedy show’s last episode aired in 1993, though reruns continued for a few years thereafter. He was known for such hits as “Yesterday When I was Young” and “Honeymoon Feeling.”

“‘Hee Haw’ won’t go away. It brings a smile to too many faces,” he said in 2004, when the show was distributed on VHS and DVD for the first time.

Clark played the guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica and other instruments. His skills brought him gigs as a guest performer with many top orchestras, including the Boston Pops. In 1976 he headlined a tour of the Soviet Union, breaking boundaries that were usually closed to Americans.

