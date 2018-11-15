× Police in standoff with La Jolla domestic violence suspect

SAN DIEGO — Police surrounded a home in La Jolla Shores late Thursday morning where a domestic violence suspect refused to come out of the house.

Multiple police cars surrounded the home on Ellentown Road around 11 a.m. Officers were standing by with dogs and police were calling to the person over a loudspeaker to come out of the home. The suspect could be heard taunting police at the scene.

A family psychologist and the suspect’s father were called to the house as the standoff moved into a second hour. Officers were concerned the person inside may be armed.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a San Diego Police Department Emergency Negotiation Team truck arrived at the home.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.