Police arrest 92-year-old man suspected of killing his son

SAN DIEGO -- A 92-year-old man was arrested after his son was shot and killed inside an apartment in Old Town, police announced Thursday.

San Diego police Lt. Matthew Dobbs confirmed that the father of a 51-year-old man killed had been arrested after being taken into custody at a neighbor's house.

Police received a call about 6:20 p.m. from a woman in the 2300 block of Juan Street who said her neighbor was calling for help, saying he had shot his son, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers arrived moments later and found a man dead in the apartment with an apparent gunshot wound, Dobbs said.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately disclosed, but police said the two men lived in the home.

The names of the suspect and victim were not released.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the police department's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.