Mother accused of DUI in crash that injured her 3 children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A mother with her three children in her SUV was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol when she slammed head-on into another SUV in the Rancho Bernardo area Monday morning, injuring everyone in both vehicles, police said.

It happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Camino Del Norte near the Interstate 15 onramp, San Diego police Sgt. Tom Sullivan said.

Mayra Alejandra Gonzalez, 29, was driving a Chevrolet Suburban, with three children inside, the wrong way -- east in the westbound lanes of Camino Del Norte -- when she crashed head-on into a Jeep Liberty driven by a 57-year-old man, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

A 9-month-old girl was transported to Rady Children's Hospital with major injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Delimitros said.

The two other children in the Chevrolet, an 8-year-old and a 2-year-old, were transported to Palomar Hospital with minor injuries.

Gonzalez, who suffered a broken hip, and the Jeep driver, who had minor injuries, were transported to Palomar Hospital, Delimitros said.

Police arrested Gonzalez around 2:40 p.m. Thursday at the hospital on charges of felony DUI, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and felony child endangerment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.