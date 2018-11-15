× Man who attacked couple with knife at airport sentenced to prison

SAN DIEGO — A young man who jumped a woman as she loaded her car at Lindbergh Field, then stabbed her husband multiple times when he intervened, was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in state prison.

Alberto Jauregui, 19, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to attempted murder causing great bodily injury.

Late on the afternoon of Oct. 28, 2017, Jauregui confronted Donna Kashani and Robert Bobbett as they put items in their vehicle in a parking lot off the 3300 block of Admiral Boland Way, on the north side of the airport.

Kashani — a child psychiatrist — and Bobbett — who runs his own company — were returning to San Diego from Washington, D.C., where they attended a conference.

Jauregui brandished a knife, grabbed the woman around the neck and demanded the keys to the couple’s car. Her husband intervened, suffering six stab wounds before getting the knife away from Jauregui, who ended up running off.

“He (Bobbett) saved my life and he saved your life by choosing not to kill you,” Kashani told the defendant.

Bobbett — whose kidney was damaged by one of the stab wounds — told Jauregui he could have killed him but he decided to show compassion.

“I could have slit your throat. I could have stabbed you in the brain,” Bobbett told the defendant. “There is no logical reason why we were attacked. You are nothing but a small detour.”

Bobbett — who was in the hospital for six days following the attack — said he has an irregular heartbeat now and has no feeling in his middle finger after Jauregui nearly sliced the top of it off.

Jauregui, a U.S. citizen who was known to stay both in San Diego and Baja California, was arrested Nov. 6, 2017 after entering the San Ysidro Port of Entry from Tijuana.

Before he was sentenced by Judge Polly Shamoon, Jauregui said, “You guys have made a big mistake by not getting me help.”

The judge chastised the defendant for his behavior during the case, including laughing during the court proceedings.

“This was a horrible, violent and vicious attack,” the judge said.