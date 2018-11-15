Man attacked, stabbed by group of men while walking in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO – A stabbing that left a man injured in the Barrio Logan area was being investigated Thursday, police said.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of National Avenue, located near Chicano Park, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

As the 48-year-old man was walking on National Avenue he heard a woman’s voice behind him yell “kill him,” Tansey said.

The man was then attacked by an unknown number of men and he suffered multiple stab wounds as well as a fractured skull, Tansey said.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of the injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Tansey said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Central Division detectives were investigating the attack.