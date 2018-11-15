Arson suspect to be released from jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FALLBROOK, Calif. -- A man arrested on suspicion of starting a brush fire near Fallbrook will be released from the Vista Detention Facility without conditions, the District Attorney's office said.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Brad Arands on Sunday after a deputy spotted him walking away from a five-acre brush fire near Highway 76 in Bonsall, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Arands was arrested on a felony arson charge.

According to Steve Walker, San Diego County District Attorney's Office communications director, prosecutors have not been presented with enough evidence to file charges against Arands.

If enough evidence has not been presented after three business days, it is standard procedure to release a suspect from custody, Walker said.

The investigation is ongoing.