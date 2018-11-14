Third body found in Woolsey Fire area

LOS ANGELES — The death toll in the Woolsey Fire rose to at least three after authorities confirmed the discovery of another body Wednesday.

Human remains were found in the “Woolsey Fire area,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Marcos Escalante said. The exact location of the discovery was not given.

An investigation into the discovery is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

Another Flare-Up Wednesday

Meanwhile, flames from the 97,620-acre Woolsey Fire flared up again Wednesday morning in the Santa Monica Mountains, this time in the hills above Point Mugu.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed large flames burning along a brush-covered hillside.

The flames had mostly subsided by 6:30 a.m., just after the sun came up.

A flare-up Tuesday burned about 1,000 acres near Lake Sherwood, prompting residents of Lake Sherwood and Hidden Valley to evacuate their homes.

The Woolsey Fire is burning into its seventh day, having scorched nearly 153 square miles. The fire was 47 percent contained as of Wednesday morning, a Cal Fire update stated.

About 483 structures have been destroyed in the fire and another 57,000 remain threatened, according to Cal Fire.

Nearly 37,00 firefighters are still attacking the blaze, which has been linked to two deaths in Malibu.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.