SUV fire spreads to homes

SAN DIEGO – Three people were left temporarily homeless early Wednesday after a car fire spread to several trees, a fence and damaged a home in Encanto, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived to the 300 block of 65th Street around 3 a.m. in and found an SUV engulfed in flames next to a home, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Burning fuel spilled from the burning SUV, spreading the fire to several trees, a fence and two nearby homes. Fire crews were able to knock down the flames around 20 minutes later, Munoz said.

No injuries were reported. A hazardous materials crew was called to clean up the fuel spill.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced — one adult and two children — arrange for alternate lodging, Munoz said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and a damage estimate was not immediately available.