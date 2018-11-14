Officials add razor wire to shoreline border fence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Border officials have added razor wire to the top and bottom of the fence near Border Field State Park that divides San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico.

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Katie Waldman released a few photos showing the newly added measure, installed overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The move came after people on the Mexican side of the border could be seen climbing the fence Tuesday afternoon after part of the Central American migrant caravan arrived in Tijuana.

The U.S. Border Patrol sent a news release stating it believes some of the people at the fence are from the caravan, which has been traveling through Mexico from Honduras.

“I was watching them put up barbed wire and I saw the humvees and other vehicles and for whatever reason my first immediate thought was Checkpoint Charlie East Berlin,” said Immigrant Rights Activist, Mark Lane.

Mark Lane has been traveling back and forth across the international border to shelters bringing donated items to help the migrants. He says despite the border looking like a war zone, a thousand more people arrived overnight.

He says most of the migrants he's seen are not military aged men, but women and children.

“One of the shelters we work with we just sent two truckloads of stuff to, has 95 people of the 95 people 42 are children. And when I say children I’m talking about little children, I’m talking about babies to ten years old,” said Immigrant Rights Activist, Mark Lane. “It’s ridiculous to have marines, to have barbed wire, to have tanks, Humvees, whatever we’re throwing on the border guns, to greet people fleeing violence? Fleeing for their lives?"



Helicopter video Wednesday morning showed some people still climbing on and around the fence despite the new measure: