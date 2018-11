LOS ANGELES — Police say Michael Avenatti, lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Los Angeles police director of communications Josh Rubenstein said the arrest resulted from an incident on Los Angeles’ Westside.

We can confirm that today LAPD Detectives arrested Michael Avenatti on suspicion of domestic violence. This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 15, 2018

