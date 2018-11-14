Hidden Valley to sell new magnum sized ranch bottle this December

If you were looking for a way to get more ranch dressing on your dinner table during the holidays, then Hidden Valley has a product for you.

Hidden Valley, which is known for its dressing products, is going to start selling its new magnum sized ranch bottles starting December 3rd.

The company said the product is a limited edition and comes with a custom-designed box perfect for any holiday occasion.

The company has released a photo of the product to show how much bigger it is compared to its regular size of the same dressing.

To learn more about the new Hidden Valley product, click here.