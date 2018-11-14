Firefighters work to save burning building in North County

RAMONA, Calif. — Fire crews rushed to save a burning building in Ramona late Wednesday morning.
The flames broke out shortly after 11 a.m. on Cedar Street between Oak and Elm streets in a brush-filled residential area.
A Cal Fire spokesman told the San Diego Union-Tribune the blaze had not spread to nearby vegetation.
The fire came as San Diego observed a red flag warning for extreme fire danger and rural areas within the county faced power outages and school closures.
We will update this developing story as we learn more.
33.054091 -116.888476