Firefighters work to save burning building in North County

Posted 11:29 AM, November 14, 2018, by , Updated at 12:17PM, November 14, 2018

RAMONA, Calif. — Fire crews rushed to save a burning building in Ramona late Wednesday morning.

The flames broke out shortly after 11 a.m. on Cedar Street between Oak and Elm streets in a brush-filled residential area.

A Cal Fire spokesman told the San Diego Union-Tribune the blaze had not spread to nearby vegetation.

The fire came as San Diego observed a red flag warning for extreme fire danger and rural areas within the county faced power outages and school closures.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

