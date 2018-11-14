Fire spotted south of Otay Mountain

SAN DIEGO — Smoke could be seen rising into the air south of Otay Mountain Wednesday afternoon.

A viewer spotted the smoke from Otay Mountain Truck Trail shortly after 2 p.m.

@fox5sandiego fire south of Otay Mountain. Just started. Getting bigger. View from Otay truck trail pic.twitter.com/hRnhuib0XJ — Mitten_Man82 (@BrianBowen82) November 14, 2018

SDG&E’s camera on the mountain also showed a column of smoke rising to the south. It appeared to coming from the Mexico side of the US-Mexico border, though officials have not yet confirmed its location.

The sighting came as San Diego observed a red flag warning for extreme fire danger and some portions of the county faced power outages and school closures.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.