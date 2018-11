SAN DIEGO – Students were evacuated from Otay Ranch High School Wednesday morning after a report of a fire on campus, according to a witness.

Leonardo Vanegas posted a picture at 7:50 a.m. showing fire engines at the school located at 1250 Olympic Parkway.

Another student told FOX 5 some dumpsters caught fire near one of the buildings on campus.

The fire was extinguished and firefighters were seen leaving around 8 a.m.

@fox5sandiego there's a fire at Otay Ranch High school pic.twitter.com/ZNJHGzAErl — Leonardo Vanegas (@LeonardoVaneg17) November 14, 2018

FOX 5 has reached out to fire and school officials.