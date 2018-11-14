CHP seeks tips on motorcycle crash that killed retired deputy

SAN DIEGO — The California Highway Patrol is hoping to locate anyone who may have witnessed or been involved in a predawn La Mesa-area freeway accident that killed a retired deputy federal marshal.

John Brady, 65, was riding his 2017 Yamaha motorcycle on westbound Interstate 8, preparing to merge onto state Route 125 en route to his job as a court security officer, when the fatal crash took place shortly after 5 a.m. last Wednesday.

“At that time, it is suspected, (Brady) collided with another vehicle, causing (him) to be ejected from the motorcycle and come to rest within the traffic lanes,” CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said. “(He) was subsequently hit by a white BMW sedan as he lay in the roadway.”

The Ramona resident died at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the BMW pulled over and was interviewed by investigators. Any other involved motorist, however, did not stop and remains unidentified, Garrow said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 619-401-2000.