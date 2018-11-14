Crews battle 2 fires within 2 miles of each other

SAN DIEGO — Two brush fires broke out across the span of about two miles in San Diego Wednesday evening.

The larger blaze burned in a brush-filled area off Carmel Mountain Road and Canter Heights Drive around 5:30 p.m.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter dropped water on the flames, and by about 6 p.m. ground crews had moved in and extinguished the bulk of the fire.

The Carmel Valley blaze came a short time after crews handled a small brush fire in Sorrento Valley. That fire burned along Calle Cristobal and Camino Santa Fe. A fire engine quickly arrived and extinguished those flames.

Crews remained at both scenes into the evening to handle hot spots and keep the fires from flaring back up.

The fires broke out just after the expiration of a red flag warning for extreme fire danger and some portions of the county faced power outages and school closures.