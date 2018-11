SAN DIEGO — One person died in a shooting in Old Town Wednesday night, San Diego Police confirm.

Officers were called to shooting around 6:30 p.m. on Juan Street near Heritage County Park.

Police did not confirm whether any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

#BREAKING San Diego police investigating deadly shooting in Old Town. We are told the death is being investigated as a homicide. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/AS9ln2vsvb — Kristen Shanahan (@k_shan7) November 15, 2018

We will update this developing story as we learn more.