Woolsey Fire: Malibu, Calabasas still under evacuation orders

MALIBU, Calif. - The cities of Calabasas and Malibu are among several areas still under mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday morning as the 146-square-acre Woolsey Fire continues to burn in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Calabasas

Multiple homes have already been lost in Calabasas and officials are concerned that flying embers and smoldering buildings could easily spark more house fires and become a danger to residents, KTLA reported.

Many people have reentered the city despite the evacuation orders. “We just tried to do our best to help the brave firefighters … it was really hard not to come and try to do something,” Calabasas resident Ohad Tayeb said.

Officials however have urged residents to heed the evacuation orders because failing to do so could result in the loss of life.

The news was better in West Hills, Agoura Hills, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park as residents were allowed back into their homes Monday night.

Malibu

In Malibu, a smoldering fire flared up at an apartment building on Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road.

The building was initially damaged on Friday, but caught fire again overnight.

Video showed a large wall of the building collapsing as fire crews stood nearby. No injuries were immediately reported.

Several hundred sheriff's deputies are also in the city in hopes of deterring looters.

Officials have received some reports of suspicious people riding motorcycles and carrying backpacks.

Evacuation orders remain in place for several areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Mandatory Evacuations for Los Angeles County

For the latest information about evacuations in L.A. County, visit www.lacounty.gov/woolseyfire.

Topanga

Malibu – entire city plus areas south of 101 Freeway from Ventura County border to Las Virgines/Malibu Canyon, southward to the ocean

Hidden Hills – entire community – residents urged to take Valley Circle Boulevard towards Chatsworth

Calabasas

Monte Nido/ Topanga – entire community

Liberty Canyon west to Decker Canyon and south all the way to Pacific Coast Highway

Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon east to Decker Canyon and west to Malibu/PCH

Bell Canyon – entire community

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23

South of Highway 101, east of Reino Road, north of Potrero Road, East to the Los Angeles/Ventura County Line

West of Highway 23, south of Olsen Road, north to Pederson Road

Mandatory Evacuations for Ventura County

For the latest information about evacuations in Ventura County, visit www.vcemergency.com.

South Coast – All areas outlined on map at link above

Bell Canyon – entire community

Woolsey Fire Numbers

The Woolsey fire had burned some 93,662 acres and was 30 percent contained, Cal Fire stated in their Monday evening update.

About 435 structures have been destroyed in the blaze.

The Woolsey Fire began Nov. 8 on the Santa Susana Field Lab property east of Simi Valley.

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire, although Southern California Edison has reported an electrical outage in the same area occurred about two minutes before flames were spotted.

Nearly 3,600 firefighters were working to contain the blaze as of Monday night.

Gusty winds and red flag conditions are expected to continue until at least Wednesday evening.