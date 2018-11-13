Video shows group climbing on border fence

SAN DIEGO — People on the Mexico side of the border could be seen climbing on the fence near Friendship Park Tuesday afternoon after part of the Central American migrant caravan arrived in Tijuana.

People were seen scaling the fence and sitting on top of it, but not going all the way over.

Video from the San Diego Union-Tribune shows the perspective from the Mexico side of the fence:

Several border agents were seen patrolling the area in trucks, 4-wheelers, a helicopter and on horses. The U.S. Border Patrol has not confirmed whether the group is part of the caravan.

Video below shows the view from the U.S. side:

