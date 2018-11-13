Superior Court seeks residents for San Diego County Grand Jury

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Superior Court is seeking dedicated residents with sound judgment from throughout the county to serve on the 2019/2020 San Diego County grand jury, it was announced Tuesday.

The grand jury investigates citizen complaints and performs its traditional function as a “watchdog” over government agencies. It doesn’t conduct criminal investigations.

Applications are now available by phone at (619) 450-7272 or in person at the San Diego Superior Court in the Jury Services Office at the Central (downtown) branch, and the jury lounges at the North, South and East branches of the court. Applications can be downloaded from the San Diego Superior Court’s website at http://www.sandiegocounty.gov.

The 19-member grand jury will work four days a week, about six hours a day, from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 at the office located in downtown San Diego. A small stipend per day, plus mileage, and downtown parking are provided.

All application forms must be received by Jan. 11, 2019. Qualified candidates will be nominated for a random drawing tentatively scheduled for June 7, 2019. The random drawing gives each supervisorial district equal representation by population.

Candidates must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, have sufficient knowledge of the English language and have lived in the county for one year prior to selection. All candidates will be required to pass a criminal background check