Police search for armed man who robbed Jamba Juice

SAN DIEGO – Police Tuesday were searching for a man suspected of robbing a smoothie bar at gunpoint in Mira Mesa.

It happened at about 7:10 p.m. Monday at the Jamba Juice on Westview Parkway south of Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The man walked up to the counter, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register, Buttle said.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled the store in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash, Buttle said.

The suspect was described as a white man between 35 and 45 years old, 5 feet 6 with a medium build and a brown and gray beard. He was last seen wearing a dark beanie, dark sweatpants and a dark sweatshirt.

Robbery detectives were investigating the incident.