SAN DIEGO — Apparently, Sod Poodles mature into Chihuahuas and ultimately Padres.

The Friars’ new Double-A Affiliate in Amarillo, Texas, on Tuesday announced that “Sod Poodles” had won its “Name the Team” contest. The other finalists were the Boot Scooters, Bronc Busters, Jerky and Long Haulers, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

WE ARE OFFICIALLY THE AMARILLO SOD POODLES!!!! #SodPoodles pic.twitter.com/i9UVny4khe — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) November 13, 2018

So what’s a Sod Poodle?

A nickname for a prairie dog, a burrowing rodent commonly found in the grasslands of central and western North America.

