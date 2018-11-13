Monkey kills 12-day-old baby in India

AGRA, India — A baby has died after being snatched from his mother’s lap by a monkey in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Neighbors rushed to help after hearing the mother’s screams on Monday afternoon in a village near Agra city, according to Abhishek, a senior police officer who goes only by his first name.

The baby was just 12 days old.

“They threw stones at the monkey to force it to drop the baby but by the time he abandoned it, he had already attacked him severely on the face,” Abhishek told CNN.

The child’s body was recovered from the terrace of an adjacent house.

Police said his injuries indicate he was bitten on the face.

Monkey attacks are common in India, especially in the country’s capital New Delhi.