‘Game of Thrones’ final season set for spring 2019

LOS ANGELES — Winter may be coming, but spring marks the beginning of the end for ‘Game of Thrones.’

The drama series has been considered one of the best directed shows of the 21st century and has gained various accolades since it first hit television screens in 2011.

Fan favorite Peter Dinklage, has won 3 Primetime Emmys, a Screen Actor Guild Award and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister.

HBO announced the eighth and final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ will premiere next April. Fans of the series have been anticipating the announcement and wondering just how long they would have to wait since the show went on an extended hiatus. Season 7, with seven episodes ended on August 27, 2017.

The eighth and final season will contain six episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.