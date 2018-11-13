Fast-moving brush fire breaks out in San Bernardino County

FONTANA, Calif. — A brush fire was spreading rapidly in the foothills at the north end of Fontana Tuesday night, KTLA reported.

San Bernardino County fire officials said they were on scene near the intersection of Sierra and Riverside avenues, above the Sierra Heights neighborhood, just after 10 p.m. It’s unclear when exactly the flames broke out.

Within minutes, the blaze had grown to cover 20 acres, the agency said.

It was being dubbed the Sierra Fire.

Rialto firefighters and Cal Fire San Bernardino crew members were also responding.

Video from the scene showed embers being carried by the wind to spread flames across dry brush.

Officials have not indicated whether they expect to announce any evacuations in connection with the blaze.

No further details were immediately available.

