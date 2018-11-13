Family of man killed by deputy demands answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE, Calif. – A sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man in Alpine Monday afternoon after he charged the officer with a knife, authorities said.

"He's a good person, he's a good father," said Vanessa Moore.

Moore is the cousin of the man killed. She identified him as Danny Ayala.

"He didn't deserve this. Nobody deserves to be put in this situation," said Moore.

Moore and her family gathered Monday afternoon to tell FOX 5 about the deadly shooting reported just before 3 p.m. Monday at 2660 Alpine Boulevard. They said Ayala was home watching his 4-year-old son when something upset him. When neighbors heard yelling, they called 9-1-1.

Sheriff's investigators said when they arrived at the apartment complex, they found Ayala outside the apartment and he charged deputies with a knife.

"Deputies feared for their safety, that's when they discharged their handguns," said Lt. Michael Blevins with Sheriff's Homicide Unit.

No deputies were injured in the confrontation. Investigators would not elaborate on Ayala's wounds, how many times he was shot or how many deputies were involved in the shooting.

At the crime scene, Ayala's family demanded answers, but said they received none.

"First cops came out and said it’s a gun then it’s a knife. If someone comes out with a knife you don’t shoot them 10 times. It just doesn’t make sense," said Moore.

Deputies said Ayala met them outside the apartment. However, two witnesses told the family deputies kicked in the door to the apartment.

"Why did they say they would tear down the door when he was outside? Why did they have to tear down the door to bring out the body? There’s just nothing that is matching right now," said Moore.

"We’re asking about body cameras, any time of information, child stuff, any other stuff," said Juan Ruiz, Ayala's uncle.

"None of the answers are correct, everything they’re saying is contradicting," said Moore.

The contradictions are leading the family to call the shooting unjust.

"We just need answers and if they don’t have them that’s a little suspect right now," said Moore.