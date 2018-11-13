Driver hits 2 cars during high-speed chase

SAN DIEGO — A driver hit two cars while leading officers on a high-speed chase Tuesday night before being arrested, according to San Diego police.

The pursuit began around 8:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard. Police say a dark-colored Bronco failed to yield after officers spotted the person driving without lights on.

The SUV got on eastbound Interstate 8 before taking southbound Interstate 5. While making a U-turn near Rosecrans Street and Nimitz Boulevard, the Bronco hit another vehicle. No one was injured.

The driver then continued eastbound on I-8 before getting on southbound on I-5. That’s when the driver hit a second vehicle, sending one person to the hospital.

The driver stopped on southbound I-5 near state Route 94 and led officers on a brief chase before being arrested.

Police say the driver reached speeds as high as 90 miles per hour.

The condition of the injured person was not known.