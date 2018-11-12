Trump changes tune on Calif. wildfires, promises quick federal help

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night that he has approved expedited disaster relief for California wildfire victims just two days after blaming state leaders for the catastrophe and threatening to withhold federal help.

“Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffer going on,” the president tweeted at 5:19 p.m., local time. “I am with you all the way. God Bless all of the victim and families affected.”

I just approved an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California. Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on. I am with you all the way. God Bless all of the victims and families affected. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

The president’s action and sentiment are in stark contrast to the tweet he sent Saturday, which seemed to blame state leaders for the three huge wildfires that have killed at least 44 people and destroyed thousands of home in Northern and Southern California. In that tweet, Trump said, “There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor.” He followed with the threat,”Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”