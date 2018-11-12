2 new brush fires spark in Ventura County

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Ventura County was dealing two new brush fires Monday, said officials.
The Lynn Fire was reported just before 10:20 a.m. Monday on the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Ventu Park Road in Thousand Oaks. The fire was threatening structures, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
Around the same time, another brush fire, dubbed the Rocky Fire, ignited in Simi Valley at the 118 Freeway and Rocky Peak Road.
By 10:30 a.m. firefighters were making ‘good progress’ on the 15-acre Lynn Fire with “water dropping copters helping from above.”
The Lynn Fire and Rocky Fire joins the Hill Fire and Woolsey Fire as the active fires currently burning in Ventura County.
This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information as more details become available.