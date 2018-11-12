2 new brush fires spark in Ventura County

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Ventura County was dealing two new brush fires Monday, said officials.

The Lynn Fire was reported just before 10:20 a.m. Monday on the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Ventu Park Road in Thousand Oaks. The fire was threatening structures, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

#LynnFire burning toward Hillcrest and Ventu Park Road. Structures threatened. — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 12, 2018

Around the same time, another brush fire, dubbed the Rocky Fire, ignited in Simi Valley at the 118 Freeway and Rocky Peak Road.

#RockyFire is a working g brush fire at 118 Fwy and Rocky Peak. Multiple departments responding

@ VCFD — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 12, 2018

By 10:30 a.m. firefighters were making ‘good progress’ on the 15-acre Lynn Fire with “water dropping copters helping from above.”

#LynnFire at 15 acres. @VCFD firefighters making good progress. Water dropping copters helping from above. — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 12, 2018

The Lynn Fire and Rocky Fire joins the Hill Fire and Woolsey Fire as the active fires currently burning in Ventura County.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information as more details become available.