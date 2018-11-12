× Legendary Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee dead at 95

LOS ANGELES – Stan Lee, a legend in the comic book world who created many of the popular Marvel characters, has died, the Hollywood Reporter reported Monday. He was 95.

Lee was born Stanley Martin Lieber on Dec. 28, 1922, in New York City.

He graduated from high school at the age of 16. A year later, thanks to family connections, Lee got a job at Timely Comics as an assistant.

Lee was with the company for near six decades as Timely Comics became Atlas Comics and then Marvel Comics.

He used the name Stan Lee as a pseudonym, but it later became his legal name.

Lee said he initially used a pseudonym “because I felt someday I’d be writing the Great American Novel and I didn’t want to use my real name on these silly little comics.”

Lee conceived or co-created “The Incredible Hulk,” “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “The X-Men,” “Daredevil,” “The Fantastic Four,” “Doctor Strange” and others.

In 2008, President George W. Bush presented Lee with the American National Medal of the Arts.

