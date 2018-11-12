Some lanes at San Ysidro, Otay Mesa ports of entry to close ahead of migrant caravan

SAN DIEGO — Some northbound lanes at San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry will close starting Tuesday as equipment is installed ahead of the migrant caravan arrival at the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, at least three northbound lanes at San Ysidro Port of Entry and one lane at Otay Mesa Port of Entry will be closed for the installation of barbed wire, barriers, barricades and fencing. The materials are in preparation for the potential safety and security risk the caravan could cause, according to CBP.

The lanes are not expected to reopen until sometime after the caravan arrives.