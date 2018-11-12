Sheriff’s deputy shoots man at Alpine apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A sheriff's deputy shot a man in Alpine Monday afternoon after he charged them with a knife, authorities said.

The gunfire was reported just after 3 p.m. in the 2660 block of Alpine Boulevard. Deputies were sent to the Summit at Alpine apartments after an employee at the complex called to report that a man was causing a disturbance. No deputies were injured in the confrontation, the San Diego-Union Tribune reported, but the condition of the man who was shot was not immediately clear.

FOX 5 has a news crew at the scene.

