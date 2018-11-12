× Police boost patrols at Scripps Ranch High after potential threat

SAN DIEGO — Scripps Ranch High will have extra patrols on its campus Tuesday in response to a potential threat against the school, according to a San Diego Unified School District spokesperson.

San Diego police and San Diego Unified police are working to investigate the potential threat, Maureen Magee told FOX 5.

Extra police will be on hand out of an abundance of caution. The district adds that the safety and security of students is its top priority.

No information about the potential threat was available.